There is a good chance Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $2.84 in the prior trading day, Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) closed at $3.02, up 6.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632767 shares were traded. GRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On October 31, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on October 31, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 242.82M and an Enterprise Value of 111.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTS has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9481.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 715.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 408.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.20M. Insiders hold about 2.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.83M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$2.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.95M, down -2.50% from the average estimate.