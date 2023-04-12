There is a good chance Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) closed at $4.40 in the last session, up 201.37% from day before closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.9400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88171618 shares were traded. LUCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUCY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.96M and an Enterprise Value of 7.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUCY has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8080.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUCY traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 38.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.38M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUCY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 81.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 84.26k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.