There is a good chance Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $2.05 in the prior trading day, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) closed at $2.02, down -1.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082768 shares were traded. SKIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Illg Lawrence Charles bought 50,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 59,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

TORRES JOSE bought 50,000 shares of SKIL for $54,050 on Dec 20. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Kolek Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 84,800 and bolstered with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKIL now has a Market Capitalization of 320.67M and an Enterprise Value of 917.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $6.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3442.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 420.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 314.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.77M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.33M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $123.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.9M to a low estimate of $106.86M. As of the current estimate, Skillsoft Corp.’s year-ago sales were $166.18M, an estimated decrease of -25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.7M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $521.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $538.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.39M, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $563.1M and the low estimate is $505.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.