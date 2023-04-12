There Is Still Room For Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) closed the day trading at $1.59 up 4.61% from the previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634702 shares were traded. CEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEI now has a Market Capitalization of 34.00M and an Enterprise Value of 66.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 111.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $54.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5947.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEI traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEI traded about 903.34k shares per day. A total of 20.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.79M. Insiders hold about 11.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 2.06M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.