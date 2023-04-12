There Is Still Room For Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) closed the day trading at $2.90 down -56.13% from the previous closing price of $6.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.7000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2938896 shares were traded. IPDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IPDN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when AICHLER LARRY S sold 15,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 9,346 led to the insider holds 31,000 shares of the business.

AICHLER LARRY S sold 15,000 shares of IPDN for $10,686 on Dec 08. The CFO now owns 46,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, AICHLER LARRY S, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider received 7,296 and left with 61,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPDN now has a Market Capitalization of 53.66M and an Enterprise Value of 52.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPDN has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2448, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4083.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IPDN traded about 113.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IPDN traded about 126.41k shares per day. A total of 16.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IPDN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 180.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 175.95k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.