There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Groupon Inc. (GRPN).

In the latest session, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed at $4.00 up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764115 shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Groupon Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Barta Jan bought 6,716,966 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 48,899,512 led to the insider holds 6,716,966 shares of the business.

Barta Jan sold 5,110,558 shares of GRPN for $37,204,862 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Barta Jan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,606,408 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider received 11,694,650 and left with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRPN now has a Market Capitalization of 121.91M and an Enterprise Value of 187.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $21.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5705.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRPN has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 1.25M over the past ten days. A total of 30.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.44M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 4.18M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.62% and a Short% of Float of 21.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.68 and a low estimate of -$1.68, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $134.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $138.55M to a low estimate of $132.17M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.32M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.07M, a decrease of -9.90% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $573.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $505.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $548.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.09M, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $574.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629.3M and the low estimate is $505.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.