There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed the day trading at $9.26 down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $9.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7895755 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when JACKSON REX S sold 14,476 shares for $9.40 per share. The transaction valued at 136,074 led to the insider holds 1,086,469 shares of the business.

Hughes Michael D sold 9,535 shares of CHPT for $89,629 on Mar 21. The insider now owns 933,894 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Wilmer Richard, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,312 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 40,533 and left with 658,018 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.22B and an Enterprise Value of 3.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHPT traded about 9.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHPT traded about 7.19M shares per day. A total of 350.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.96M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 51.04M with a Short Ratio of 51.04M, compared to 50.1M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.67% and a Short% of Float of 17.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $128.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.93M to a low estimate of $124M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.63M, an estimated increase of 57.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.55M, an increase of 52.00% less than the figure of $57.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 50.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $975M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.