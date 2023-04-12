There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

The closing price of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) was $9.55 for the day, down -2.55% from the previous closing price of $9.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3415981 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On February 09, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $11.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Baird Melissa sold 10,233 shares for $9.89 per share. The transaction valued at 101,163 led to the insider holds 435,545 shares of the business.

Baird Melissa sold 9,633 shares of HIMS for $94,699 on Apr 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 445,778 shares after completing the transaction at $9.83 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Baird Melissa, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 20,432 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 205,862 and left with 455,411 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.07B and an Enterprise Value of 1.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.83.

Shares Statistics:

HIMS traded an average of 3.01M shares per day over the past three months and 2.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 206.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.83M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 20.93M with a Short Ratio of 20.93M, compared to 18.01M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.04% and a Short% of Float of 17.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.85M to a low estimate of $176.6M. As of the current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.31M, an estimated increase of 76.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.03M, an increase of 60.30% less than the figure of $76.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $757.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $742.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $751.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.92M, up 42.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $975.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $946M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.