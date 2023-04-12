There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) closed the day trading at $0.80 up 5.11% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0391 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692265 shares were traded. DTIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DTIL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Amoroso Michael sold 46,999 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 38,539 led to the insider holds 68,738 shares of the business.

Kelly John Alexander bought 20,000 shares of DTIL for $17,200 on Mar 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 245,614 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Scimeca Dario, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 12,172 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 13,024 and left with 50,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTIL now has a Market Capitalization of 88.22M and an Enterprise Value of -74.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTIL has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3286.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DTIL traded about 608.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DTIL traded about 785.54k shares per day. A total of 111.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.97M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DTIL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 915.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 719.83k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $5.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.32M, an estimated increase of 70.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.17M, an increase of 61.50% less than the figure of $70.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.1M, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.