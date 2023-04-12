This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)

In the latest session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) closed at $9.50 up 3.37% from its previous closing price of $9.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962416 shares were traded. AVDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $6.50 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Palczuk Linda bought 2,000 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 14,405 led to the insider holds 49,900 shares of the business.

MCHUGH THOMAS S bought 5,000 shares of AVDL for $39,000 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Ende Eric J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 156,050 and bolstered with 154,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVDL now has a Market Capitalization of 638.27M and an Enterprise Value of 672.80M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDL has reached a high of $10.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVDL has traded an average of 609.97K shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 62.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.95M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $155.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.15M and the low estimate is $101M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 407.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.