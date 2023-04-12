This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

In the latest session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) closed at $0.19 down -2.94% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500293 shares were traded. CNEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1810.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CN Energy Group. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNEY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.30M and an Enterprise Value of -3.55M. As of this moment, CN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNEY has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4326.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNEY has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 1.95M over the past ten days. A total of 42.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.00M. Insiders hold about 23.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNEY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 211.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 493.81k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.