This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

As of close of business last night, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.73, down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0207 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896521 shares were traded. HYZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HYZN’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 6,446,002 led to the insider holds 151,869,414 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYZN now has a Market Capitalization of 208.71M and an Enterprise Value of -186.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -29.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3021, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9600.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HYZN traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.76M. Insiders hold about 64.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.73% stake in the company. Shares short for HYZN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 17.38M with a Short Ratio of 17.38M, compared to 18.58M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.11% and a Short% of Float of 20.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.05M, up 156.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 764.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.