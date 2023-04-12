This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

In the latest session, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) closed at $18.50 up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $18.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5227826 shares were traded. RF stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Regions Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Ritter William D. sold 13,000 shares for $23.42 per share. The transaction valued at 304,456 led to the insider holds 24,344 shares of the business.

Lusco C. Matthew sold 100,000 shares of RF for $2,282,760 on Jan 25. The SEVP & CRO now owns 77,843 shares after completing the transaction at $22.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RF now has a Market Capitalization of 17.16B. As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RF has traded an average of 12.03M shares per day and 12.2M over the past ten days. A total of 932.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.75M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of Mar 14, 2023 were 24.15M with a Short Ratio of 24.15M, compared to 26.66M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RF is 0.80, from 0.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.98B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, Regions Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.97B, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.21B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.05B and the low estimate is $7.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.