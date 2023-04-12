This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: RPM International Inc. (RPM)

As of close of business last night, RPM International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $82.10, down -0.05% from its previous closing price of $82.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749182 shares were traded. RPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RPM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $101.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Moore Edward W. sold 6,626 shares for $80.61 per share. The transaction valued at 534,134 led to the insider holds 49,460 shares of the business.

Ratajczak Matthew T sold 16,000 shares of RPM for $1,596,640 on Nov 10. The VP-Global Tax and Treasurer now owns 39,546 shares after completing the transaction at $99.79 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, SULLIVAN FRANK C, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 65,000 shares for $92.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,019,020 and left with 1,050,706 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPM now has a Market Capitalization of 10.48B and an Enterprise Value of 13.35B. As of this moment, RPM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPM has reached a high of $106.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RPM traded 632.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 944.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.50M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RPM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 2.03M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, RPM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. The current Payout Ratio is 41.92% for RPM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 1997 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.29. EPS for the following year is $4.67, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.07 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, RPM International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.98B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.71B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.55B and the low estimate is $7.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.