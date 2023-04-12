This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

In the latest session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) closed at $17.74 up 3.26% from its previous closing price of $17.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4152266 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Upstart Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 07, 2023, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $6.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares for $15.75 per share. The transaction valued at 50,406 led to the insider holds 448,268 shares of the business.

Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares of UPST for $42,368 on Mar 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 448,268 shares after completing the transaction at $13.24 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Datta Sanjay, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $15.16 each. As a result, the insider received 48,512 and left with 448,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPST now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $95.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UPST has traded an average of 6.74M shares per day and 4.9M over the past ten days. A total of 81.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.99M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Mar 14, 2023 were 28.57M with a Short Ratio of 28.57M, compared to 31.97M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.11% and a Short% of Float of 40.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.09 and -$1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $110.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $201M to a low estimate of $96M. As of the current estimate, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.14M, an estimated decrease of -64.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.87M, a decrease of -40.00% over than the figure of -$64.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $792.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $553.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $842.44M, down -34.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $781.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $601.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.