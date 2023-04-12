Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed the day trading at $3.26 up 4.33% from the previous closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520645 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1015.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCCC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On February 24, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Koppikar Utpal bought 5,667 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 31,735 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Hirsch Andrew bought 10,000 shares of CCCC for $84,000 on Apr 12. The President & CEO now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCC now has a Market Capitalization of 161.87M and an Enterprise Value of -27.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0520.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCCC traded about 579.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCCC traded about 486.36k shares per day. A total of 48.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 3.22M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$3.03, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.27 and -$4.54.