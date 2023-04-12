Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX)

The closing price of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) was $0.94 for the day, up 8.46% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0732 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881030 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9909 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when MITCHELL DEAN J bought 50,000 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 41,815 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

Souza Marcio bought 35,002 shares of PRAX for $30,207 on Mar 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 35,002 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Souza Marcio, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,160 and bolstered with 226,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 45.59M and an Enterprise Value of -51.40M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $13.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6842.

Shares Statistics:

PRAX traded an average of 2.11M shares per day over the past three months and 756.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 3.16M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$4.84.