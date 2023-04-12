Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Snap Inc. (SNAP)

The closing price of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) was $10.56 for the day, up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $10.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19610206 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 297.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 13,000 shares for $11.13 per share. The transaction valued at 144,665 led to the insider holds 478,330 shares of the business.

Hunter Jerry James sold 69,753 shares of SNAP for $763,851 on Mar 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,869,447 shares after completing the transaction at $10.95 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Andersen Derek, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 49,200 shares for $10.96 each. As a result, the insider received 539,207 and left with 2,510,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 16.70B and an Enterprise Value of 16.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $35.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.78.

Shares Statistics:

SNAP traded an average of 33.29M shares per day over the past three months and 23.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 54.67M with a Short Ratio of 54.67M, compared to 54.29M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 33 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $983.4M. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08B and the low estimate is $5.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.