Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Trane Technologies plc (TT)

The closing price of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) was $171.04 for the day, down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $171.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2118477 shares were traded. TT stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $168 to $200.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $180.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Camuti Paul A sold 7,950 shares for $190.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,516,710 led to the insider holds 89,021 shares of the business.

Turtz Evan M sold 2,095 shares of TT for $399,791 on Mar 03. The Senior Vice President now owns 19,601 shares after completing the transaction at $190.83 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Camuti Paul A, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 536 shares for $181.99 each. As a result, the insider received 97,545 and left with 89,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TT now has a Market Capitalization of 39.10B and an Enterprise Value of 42.71B. As of this moment, Trane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TT has reached a high of $196.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.33.

Shares Statistics:

TT traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.24M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.68, TT has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 26.60% for TT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.32. EPS for the following year is $8.97, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $8.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.67B to a low estimate of $3.54B. As of the current estimate, Trane Technologies plc’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.54B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.32B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.99B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.22B and the low estimate is $17.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.