Update from Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) was $56.67 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $56.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3837565 shares were traded. JCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $72 from $85 previously.

On May 02, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when MCCONEGHY DANIEL C sold 3,068 shares for $64.43 per share. The transaction valued at 197,671 led to the insider holds 5,054 shares of the business.

ELLIS MICHAEL J sold 28,825 shares of JCI for $1,877,885 on Dec 12. The EVP Chief Digital & Customer O now owns 8,101 shares after completing the transaction at $65.15 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, ELLIS MICHAEL J, who serves as the EVP Chief Digital & Customer O of the company, sold 1,194 shares for $66.16 each. As a result, the insider received 78,995 and left with 11,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JCI now has a Market Capitalization of 38.47B and an Enterprise Value of 46.71B. As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has reached a high of $69.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.97.

Shares Statistics:

JCI traded an average of 3.93M shares per day over the past three months and 4.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 687.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 685.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JCI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 8.39M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, JCI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 76.10% for JCI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 955:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.63 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.52. EPS for the following year is $4.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.66B to a low estimate of $6.4B. As of the current estimate, Johnson Controls International plc’s year-ago sales were $6.1B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.09B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.85B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.3B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.19B and the low estimate is $27.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.