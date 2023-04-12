Update from MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX): A steady trajectory

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) closed the day trading at $6.30 down -4.04% from the previous closing price of $6.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603697 shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

For a better understanding of MGNX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.70 to $16.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Peters Jeffrey Stuart sold 5,372 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 32,393 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 500,000 shares of MGNX for $2,532,600 on Feb 14. The 10% Owner now owns 9,579,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.07 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, BIOTECH TARGET N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $5.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 794,925 and bolstered with 9,079,963 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 453.90M and an Enterprise Value of 334.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.05.

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $8.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09.

Over the past 3-months, MGNX traded about 689.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MGNX traded about 448.52k shares per day. A total of 61.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 4.5M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 9.97%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$3.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$2.49.

8 analysts predict $94.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.77M to a low estimate of $9.2M. As of the current estimate, MacroGenics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.1M, an estimated increase of 749.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.64M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $749.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.94M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.15M and the low estimate is $24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -47.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.