Update from ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV): A steady trajectory

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) closed the day trading at $8.13 up 5.31% from the previous closing price of $7.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558693 shares were traded. ZIMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZIMV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when CRAWFORD SALLY bought 40,000 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 224,120 led to the insider holds 40,127 shares of the business.

Kidwell Heather bought 36,765 shares of ZIMV for $203,873 on Mar 10. The insider now owns 44,754 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Jamali Vafa bought 20,000 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,600 and bolstered with 137,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIMV now has a Market Capitalization of 192.99M and an Enterprise Value of 667.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIMV has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZIMV traded about 825.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZIMV traded about 313.11k shares per day. A total of 26.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIMV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 774.48k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.01% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIMV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $839M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $832M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $835.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $909.49M, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $827.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831M and the low estimate is $824M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.