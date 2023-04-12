What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cutera Inc. (CUTR) stock

In the latest session, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) closed at $27.07 up 13.60% from its previous closing price of $23.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 759263 shares were traded. CUTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cutera Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Mowry David H bought 996 shares for $50.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,920 led to the insider holds 131,779 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUTR now has a Market Capitalization of 462.73M and an Enterprise Value of 576.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUTR has reached a high of $70.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CUTR has traded an average of 562.01K shares per day and 658.7k over the past ten days. A total of 19.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.11M. Shares short for CUTR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.66M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.27% and a Short% of Float of 34.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.09 and -$1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $60.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $64.8M to a low estimate of $57.39M. As of the current estimate, Cutera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.01M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.31M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $282.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.4M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $338.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.5M and the low estimate is $305.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.