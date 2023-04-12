What shareholders can do to beat the market with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) stock

In the latest session, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) closed at $13.21 up 6.70% from its previous closing price of $12.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2648669 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 19,837 shares of the business.

Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares of EBS for $36,973 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 19,654 shares after completing the transaction at $31.52 per share. On May 24, another insider, Zoon Kathryn C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,996 shares for $35.53 each. As a result, the insider received 70,918 and left with 12,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 529.48M and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $43.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EBS has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 4.02M over the past ten days. A total of 49.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.21M, compared to 5.62M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.38% and a Short% of Float of 19.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$1.76, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.68 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $161.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $237.6M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $307.5M, an estimated decrease of -47.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.4M, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$47.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.