What shareholders can do to beat the market with Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock

As of close of business last night, Shopify Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.78, down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $45.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9252388 shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHOP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOP now has a Market Capitalization of 57.89B and an Enterprise Value of 54.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $64.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHOP traded 19.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 38.4M with a Short Ratio of 38.40M, compared to 42.59M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 31 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 36 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 35 analysts expect revenue to total $1.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Shopify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.2B, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, an increase of 20.90% over than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.6B, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.65B and the low estimate is $7.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.