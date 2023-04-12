What shareholders can do to beat the market with ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) stock

As of close of business last night, ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.99, up 20.61% from its previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28942030 shares were traded. ZFOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZFOX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On November 10, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZFOX now has a Market Capitalization of 192.10M and an Enterprise Value of 319.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZFOX has reached a high of $15.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3525, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4490.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZFOX traded 67.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 46.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.65M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZFOX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 280.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 270.25k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZFOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.39M, up 109.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.2M and the low estimate is $195.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.