Which analyst expects Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at $5.50 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $5.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2650603 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 943.34M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $18.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IOVA has traded an average of 4.17M shares per day and 4.63M over the past ten days. A total of 164.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 22.6M with a Short Ratio of 22.60M, compared to 19.82M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.08% and a Short% of Float of 10.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$1.52, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.66M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 411.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.