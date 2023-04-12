Which analyst expects LiveOne Inc. (LVO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, LiveOne Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.37, down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656020 shares were traded. LVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4507 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LVO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when ELLIN ROBERT S bought 35,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 23,496 led to the insider holds 2,089,666 shares of the business.

ELLIN ROBERT S bought 15,000 shares of LVO for $10,896 on Nov 16. The CEO & Chairman now owns 2,054,666 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, ELLIN ROBERT S, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,780 and bolstered with 2,039,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVO now has a Market Capitalization of 102.78M and an Enterprise Value of 125.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has reached a high of $1.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0459, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9035.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LVO traded 334.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 643.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.65M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LVO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.76M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $24.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $23.19M. As of the current estimate, LiveOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.43M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.57M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.57M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.02M, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.5M and the low estimate is $112.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.