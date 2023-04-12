Which analyst expects Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) closed at $3.65 up 11.28% from its previous closing price of $3.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1151069 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 01, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

On March 01, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANA now has a Market Capitalization of 627.66M and an Enterprise Value of 311.95M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $9.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3657.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SANA has traded an average of 1.00M shares per day and 903.72k over the past ten days. A total of 190.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 30.01M with a Short Ratio of 30.01M, compared to 26.98M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.68% and a Short% of Float of 32.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$2.3.