360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed the day trading at $18.67 down -4.79% from the previous closing price of $19.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926335 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QFIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B. As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QFIN traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QFIN traded about 649.16k shares per day. A total of 157.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.39M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.58M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

QFIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.76 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $5.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.11 and $5.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.