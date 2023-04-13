A correction may be in store for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares?

In the latest session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $92.33 down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $94.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53213504 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Papermaster Mark D sold 30,000 shares for $91.39 per share. The transaction valued at 2,741,607 led to the insider holds 1,516,945 shares of the business.

KUMAR DEVINDER sold 16,265 shares of AMD for $1,542,735 on Mar 16. The EVP now owns 555,750 shares after completing the transaction at $94.85 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, KUMAR DEVINDER, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 41,849 shares for $81.67 each. As a result, the insider received 3,417,836 and left with 555,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMD now has a Market Capitalization of 151.33B and an Enterprise Value of 148.34B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $109.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMD has traded an average of 62.57M shares per day and 52.32M over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.60B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 34.98M with a Short Ratio of 34.98M, compared to 31.5M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 28 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 33 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.32B to a low estimate of $5.24B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53B, a decrease of -15.60% less than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.25B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $24.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.