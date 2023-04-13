A correction may be in store for Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.03, down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2949937 shares were traded. DNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNN now has a Market Capitalization of 853.64M and an Enterprise Value of 810.42M. As of this moment, Denison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 68.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has reached a high of $1.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1916.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNN traded 5.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 823.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 810.72M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 37.22M with a Short Ratio of 37.22M, compared to 35.5M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.55M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.11M and the low estimate is $9.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.