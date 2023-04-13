A correction may be in store for Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Privia Health Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.92, down -4.06% from its previous closing price of $28.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 913140 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On March 10, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On February 03, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2023, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Mehrotra Parth sold 33,916 shares for $28.10 per share. The transaction valued at 953,040 led to the insider holds 97,391 shares of the business.

Mehrotra Parth sold 290 shares of PRVA for $8,120 on Apr 10. The President and COO now owns 97,391 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Mehrotra Parth, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 22,604 shares for $28.04 each. As a result, the insider received 633,816 and left with 97,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.24B and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -199.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRVA traded 685.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 515.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.45M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $652.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $675.34M to a low estimate of $621.3M. As of the current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $561.9M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $690.47M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $728M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $652M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.