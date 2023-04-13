A correction may be in store for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Samsara Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.51, up 1.67% from its previous closing price of $19.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2290813 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $19 from $18 previously.

On March 16, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Bicket John sold 6,401 shares for $19.37 per share. The transaction valued at 123,996 led to the insider holds 27,807 shares of the business.

Biswas Sanjit sold 5,988 shares of IOT for $115,955 on Apr 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 91,438 shares after completing the transaction at $19.36 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Bicket John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 83,894 shares for $19.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,653,559 and left with 27,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOT now has a Market Capitalization of 10.06B and an Enterprise Value of 9.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $21.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IOT traded 2.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 521.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 5.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $191.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $200M to a low estimate of $190.7M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.65M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.32M, an increase of 31.10% less than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.58M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $841.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $846.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.5M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.