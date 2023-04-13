A glimpse at Canadian Solar Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Canadian Solar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.88, down -2.50% from its previous closing price of $38.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529546 shares were traded. CSIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSIQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $45 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $43 to $38.

On November 23, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $44.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on November 23, 2021, with a $44 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSIQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 5.53B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $47.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSIQ traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 719.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.52M. Insiders hold about 31.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 3.93M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.99 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.47B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.8B and the low estimate is $9.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.