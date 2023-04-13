A glimpse at MMTec Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) closed at $0.83 down -25.45% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2825 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505016 shares were traded. MTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8144.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MMTec Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.45M and an Enterprise Value of -2.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has reached a high of $8.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3715, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5231.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTC has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 266.79k over the past ten days. A total of 3.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.91M. Insiders hold about 1.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MTC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 212.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 125.65k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.50%.