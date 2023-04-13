A glimpse at YPF Sociedad Anonima’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock clocked out at $12.54, up 1.05% from its previous closing price of $12.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2050354 shares were traded. YPF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YPF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YPF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 10.38B. As of this moment, YPF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has reached a high of $13.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YPF traded 2.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 391.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 389.35M. Insiders hold about 99.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YPF as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.52M, compared to 7.45M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $4.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.76B to a low estimate of $4.17B. As of the current estimate, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $3.63B, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.51B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.76B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.26B and the low estimate is $15.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.