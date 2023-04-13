A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

The price of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed at $0.65 in the last session, down -0.38% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2739683 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6360.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACB now has a Market Capitalization of 219.67M and an Enterprise Value of 195.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $3.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8143, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1689.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACB traded on average about 5.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.83M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.95% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 33.23M with a Short Ratio of 33.23M, compared to 29.57M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$3.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $48.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $43.39M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.83M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.5M, an increase of 26.60% less than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.87M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.43M, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $242.03M and the low estimate is $187.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.