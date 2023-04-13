A Stock You Should Be Looking At: H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

The price of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) closed at $47.54 in the last session, down -4.10% from day before closing price of $49.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1444354 shares were traded. HTHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HTHT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 925.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $34 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTHT now has a Market Capitalization of 16.02B and an Enterprise Value of 21.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HTHT traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 317.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.90M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.57M with a Short Ratio of 9.57M, compared to 9.75M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HTHT is 0.21, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $637.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $640.17M to a low estimate of $633.88M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $372.52M, an estimated increase of 71.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $727.03M, an increase of 54.70% less than the figure of $71.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $709.27M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.