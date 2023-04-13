A Stock You Should Be Looking At: NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)

After finishing at $10.51 in the prior trading day, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) closed at $8.93, down -15.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510323 shares were traded. NAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.65B and an Enterprise Value of 2.59B. As of this moment, NaaS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 52.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAAS has reached a high of $22.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 377.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 924.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 214.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.40M. Shares short for NAAS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 74.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 53.59k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.