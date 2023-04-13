A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

After finishing at $33.96 in the prior trading day, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) closed at $33.82, down -0.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214187 shares were traded. NOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1151.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,514,969 led to the insider holds 7,796,757 shares of the business.

Akradi Bahram sold 55,000 shares of NOG for $2,106,819 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,696,353 shares after completing the transaction at $38.31 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Rowling Robert B., who serves as the Former 10% Owners of the company, sold 9,132 shares for $38.38 each. As a result, the insider received 350,486 and left with 7,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.42B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.45M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.17M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 9.54M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.44% and a Short% of Float of 18.04%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 1.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.05 and $7.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.17. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.55 and $5.92.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $402.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $429.04M to a low estimate of $389M. As of the current estimate, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $456.46M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $470.99M, a decrease of -14.30% less than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $503M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $433.48M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.