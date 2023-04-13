ADSK (Autodesk Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $197.78 in the prior trading day, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) closed at $193.16, down -2.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1818706 shares were traded. ADSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $192.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On November 23, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $260 to $210.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $206.MoffettNathanson initiated its Sell rating on September 22, 2022, with a $206 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when RAFAEL BETSY sold 309 shares for $205.09 per share. The transaction valued at 63,373 led to the insider holds 4,506 shares of the business.

Hope Stephen W. sold 68 shares of ADSK for $13,946 on Apr 03. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,554 shares after completing the transaction at $205.09 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Clifford Deborah, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,815 shares for $196.75 each. As a result, the insider received 750,601 and left with 18,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADSK now has a Market Capitalization of 42.48B and an Enterprise Value of 43.07B. As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $235.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 214.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.33M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $8.36, with 25 analysts recommending between $9.05 and $7.72.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Autodesk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.29B and the low estimate is $5.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.