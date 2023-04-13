AGS (PlayAGS Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $7.00 in the prior trading day, PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) closed at $6.65, down -5.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503491 shares were traded. AGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC sold 8,208,076 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 41,040,380 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGS now has a Market Capitalization of 251.34M and an Enterprise Value of 782.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGS has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 712.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.14M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 77.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 270.37k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $77.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.1M to a low estimate of $75.2M. As of the current estimate, PlayAGS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.86M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.14M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.44M, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.7M and the low estimate is $324.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.