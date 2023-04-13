Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $99.76 in the prior trading day, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) closed at $93.84, down -5.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33869890 shares were traded. BABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BABA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on July 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $130 from $115 previously.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $130.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BABA now has a Market Capitalization of 261.87B and an Enterprise Value of 209.65B. As of this moment, Alibaba’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has reached a high of $125.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 23.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 31.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.65B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BABA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 66.58M with a Short Ratio of 66.58M, compared to 54.25M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.15 and $7.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $8.85, with 33 analysts recommending between $10.97 and $6.7.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $30.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.18B to a low estimate of $29.83B. As of the current estimate, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $28.35B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.99B, an increase of 15.50% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.22B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BABA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $118.53B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $144.43B and the low estimate is $132.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.