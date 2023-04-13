An average trading volume for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) closed at $29.38 in the last session, down -0.10% from day before closing price of $29.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5767394 shares were traded. CFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Cummings Kevin sold 90,689 shares for $43.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,899,627 led to the insider holds 455,789 shares of the business.

Cummings Kevin sold 81,151 shares of CFG for $3,603,104 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 455,789 shares after completing the transaction at $44.40 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Lillis Terrance, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $41.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,310 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.24B. As of this moment, Citizens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has reached a high of $45.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFG traded on average about 6.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 493.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 482.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 11.86M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CFG is 1.68, which was 1.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.19 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.38B and the low estimate is $8.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.