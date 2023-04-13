An average trading volume for On Holding AG (ONON) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $29.87 in the prior trading day, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed at $29.32, down -1.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2253901 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $28.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 9.45B and an Enterprise Value of 9.18B. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 147.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $33.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 317.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.69M. Insiders hold about 33.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Mar 14, 2023 were 18.06M with a Short Ratio of 18.06M, compared to 18.96M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.71% and a Short% of Float of 9.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, On Holding AG’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 41.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.