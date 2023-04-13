An average trading volume for Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) closed at $28.72 in the last session, down -1.58% from day before closing price of $29.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715908 shares were traded. SAFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAFE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $33.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAFE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAFE has reached a high of $59.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAFE traded on average about 404.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 960.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.29M. Insiders hold about 7.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAFE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 320.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 384.35k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SAFE is 3.12, which was 0.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $7.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $29.4M. As of the current estimate, Safehold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.95M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.55M, a decrease of -48.90% less than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.05M, down -46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422M and the low estimate is $141M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 261.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.