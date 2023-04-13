An average trading volume for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $15.33 in the prior trading day, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) closed at $15.01, down -2.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609792 shares were traded. SSYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SSYS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSYS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 716.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 274.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSYS has reached a high of $22.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 506.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 879.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.30M. Insiders hold about 20.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSYS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 662.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 771.44k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $146.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.88M to a low estimate of $142.32M. As of the current estimate, Stratasys Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $163.43M, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.8M, a decrease of -7.10% over than the figure of -$10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.67M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $645.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $639.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $651.48M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $695.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722.1M and the low estimate is $668.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.