An investigation into Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $23.84 in the prior trading day, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed at $24.13, up 1.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899608 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNLI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Ho Carole sold 1,476 shares for $29.40 per share. The transaction valued at 43,394 led to the insider holds 182,809 shares of the business.

Watts Ryan J. sold 33,815 shares of DNLI for $1,017,243 on Feb 13. The President and CEO now owns 2,239,913 shares after completing the transaction at $30.08 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Schuth Alexander O., who serves as the COFO and Secretary of the company, sold 3,497 shares for $30.09 each. As a result, the insider received 105,225 and left with 528,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNLI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.30B and an Enterprise Value of 2.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $39.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 711.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 841.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 6.69M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.21 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.54. EPS for the following year is -$3.55, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.78 and -$5.18.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $26.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.14M, an estimated decrease of -36.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.46M, down -40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376.22M and the low estimate is $56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.