An investigation into Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $31.84 in the prior trading day, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) closed at $30.23, down -5.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1458521 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $43.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Osmond John sold 1,000 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 60,080 led to the insider holds 11,749 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.73B and an Enterprise Value of 7.75B. As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $75.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Shares short for KRC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 4.24M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KRC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.12, compared to 2.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.18. The current Payout Ratio is 105.80% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $282.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $287.5M to a low estimate of $278.1M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $263.21M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.17M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.